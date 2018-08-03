Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Returns to practice
Moncrief (knee) rejoined the Jaguars at practice Friday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Moncrief suffered a knee injury last Friday and skipped four straight sessions before his reappearance a week later. With Moncrief and Marqise Lee both back in action following injury, quarterback Blake Bortles has the full complement of receivers at his disposal. Although he's only on a one-year contract with Jacksonville, the $9.6 million investment puts him in a strong position for playing time in 2018. However, he will still need to fend off Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole during training camp to guarantee consistent reps.
