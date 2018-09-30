Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Scores 67-yard TD in Week 4
Moncrief caught all five of his targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.
Moncrief put this game away with a 67-yard touchdown to make it 25-3 in the third quarter, lulling cornerback Trumaine Johnson to sleep before blowing right by him. It seems like any combination of Moncrief, Keelan Cole (two catches for 15 yards) and Dede Westbrook (nine catches for 130 yards) is capable of stepping up in any given week. All three will have plenty of upside against a porous Chiefs secondary in Week 5.
