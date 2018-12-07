Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Solid stat line in loss
Moncrief brought in five of 10 targets for 47 yards in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.
Moncrief continued to display solid rapport with Cody Kessler, and he's now compiled a total of eight receptions in the two games that the latter has been under center. Both the 25-year-old's reception and target totals were his best since Week 7 against the Texans, although he did see his streak without a touchdown reception extend to four games. Moncrief will look to play an even bigger role when the Jaguars try to bounce back against the Redskins in a Week 15 interconference matchup.
