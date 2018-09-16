Moncrief is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a knee injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

After diving (and failing) for a potential completion down the left sideline near the end of the third quarter, Moncrief came up limping and left the field. Compared with a one-catch showing in his Jags debut last Sunday, he has fared well Week 2, reeling in four of eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. If he fails to reenter the contest, his status may not be touched on again until the Jags post their first Week 3 injury report Wednesday.