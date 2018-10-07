Moncrief picked up 76 yards while catching six of 15 passes during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.

With the performance, Moncrief climbed to the team lead in targets for the season. After Marquise Lee was lost for the season, there was some question in Jacksonville as to who would emerge as the team's top target. Things seem to still be sorting themselves out, but Moncrief is coming on as of late with 11 catches for 185 yards in the past two weeks after just seven catches for 64 yards during the team's first three contests. Keep an eye on him as he takes on a stingy Dallas pass defense on Sunday.