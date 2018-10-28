Jaguars' Donte Moncrief: Tops 50 yards in Week 8
Moncrief caught four of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London.
Moncrief finished second in both targets and receiving yards to running back T.J. Yeldon. The former Colts wide receiver has emerged as the most consistent option in Jacksonville's passing game with over 50 yards in four of the last five games. Moncrief and the Jaguars will be on bye in Week 9.
