Moncrief caught two of three targets for 16 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.

Moncrief started the game nicely with a 13-yard reception on the third play from scrimmage, but was barely involved the rest of the afternoon. The fumble came at the end of the game as the Jaguars attempted to use laterals for a desperation score. Moncrief now has seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown this season and is nearly impossible to trust in an inconsistent Jaguars passing attack.