Jaguars' Dorren Miller: Heads to Jacksonville

Miller joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Miller had 37 catches for 868 yards (23.5 YPC) and six touchdowns at Division II Carson-Newman as a senior last season. Miller was a big-play threat for Carson-Newman, but would likely need to play a significant special teams role to earn roster-spot consideration for Jacksonville.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories