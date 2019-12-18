Play

The Jaguars promoted Middleton to the active roster Wednesday.

Middleton started the year with the Dolphins and played one game before being cut. The 26-year-old has starting experience, as he started three games with the Jets last year, recording 23 tackles and two pass breakups. He'll likely work on special teams with the Jaguars with a chance to rotate in on defense Sunday against the Falcons.

