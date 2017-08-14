Play

Thomas signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Thomas will assume the training-camp roster spot of cornerback Ezra Robinson, who was waived in a corresponding move. An undrafted rookie out of LSU, Thomas is unlikely to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster when the preseason draws to a close, but he could realistically earn a spot on the practice squad if he impresses over the remainder of camp.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories