Jaguars' Dwayne Thomas: Inks deal with Jacksonville
Thomas signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Thomas will assume the training-camp roster spot of cornerback Ezra Robinson, who was waived in a corresponding move. An undrafted rookie out of LSU, Thomas is unlikely to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster when the preseason draws to a close, but he could realistically earn a spot on the practice squad if he impresses over the remainder of camp.
