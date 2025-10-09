Brown (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Brown has been tending to a shoulder injury since a Week 3 win against the Texans that sidelined him Week 4 at San Francisco. He was able to return for Monday's game against the Chiefs, hauling in two of four targets for 15 yards while logging 66 percent of the snaps. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Brown enters the weekend with a designation in advance of Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks.