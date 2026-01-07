Brown caught his lone target for eight yards during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

Brown didn't play any offensive snaps Week 17 and was without a reception since Week 9 in Las Vegas, but he had a minor offensive role during Sunday's blowout victory in the regular-season finale. The 26-year-old joined the Jaguars on a one-year, $10 million contract in March, and he'll return to the open market this offseason after catching 20 of 27 targets for 227 yards in 14 regular-season games during 2025.