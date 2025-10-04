Brown (shoulder) was limited in practice Saturday but doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Brown didn't suit up Week 4 due to a shoulder injury that he sustained one week prior, but after being listed as limited on five straight practice reports, the Jaguars have cleared him to return to action. Through parts of three games this season, he's tallied 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown and three carries for 15 yards.