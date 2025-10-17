Jaguars' Dyami Brown: Cleared after limited practices
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Brown was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices but will suit up Sunday morning in London. His performance has dropped off significantly after a strong start, perhaps due to lingering injury issues. Brown has just 35 receiving yards across his last three appearances dating back to Week 3.
