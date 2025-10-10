Brown (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Brown was limited in all three of Jacksonville's practices, but his availability for Sunday's game isn't in doubt. He has cooled off after exceeding 50 receiving yards in each of his first two games with the Jaguars, and Brown's target share is likely to fluctuate moving forward given the presence of Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Parker Washington in Jacksonville's deep wide receiver room.