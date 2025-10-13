Brown caught two of five targets for 13 yards and carried once for seven yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.

The 26-year-old tied for third on the team in targets but finished below 20 receiving yards for his third consecutive contest. Brown totaled eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, but he has just six catches for 35 yards across his past three games.