Jaguars' Dyami Brown: Does little with five targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown caught two of five targets for 13 yards and carried once for seven yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.
The 26-year-old tied for third on the team in targets but finished below 20 receiving yards for his third consecutive contest. Brown totaled eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, but he has just six catches for 35 yards across his past three games.
