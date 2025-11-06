Brown (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Thursday's full participation comes on the heels of Brown's limited session Wednesday. His progress is encouraging, but Brown still has to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, which includes an evaluation by an independent neurologist, in order to suit up Sunday against the Texans. Wide receiver Brian Thomas (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, so there could be more opportunities available for Brown on Sunday if Brown plays and Thomas doesn't.