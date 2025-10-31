Brown (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

Brown opened Week 9 prep as limited due to a shoulder issue Wednesday, but full practices Thursday and Friday have cleared him to suit up Sunday, when he'll be without Travis Hunter for the first of at least four contests after the rookie first-round pick was placed on injured reserve following Thursday's non-contact knee injury. Brown's snap share and target count figure to increase for as long as Hunter is sidelined, but he'll still need to contend with Brian Thomas (shoulder), Parker Washington and Tim Patrick (groin) for QB Trevor Lawrence's attention.