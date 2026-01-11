Brown (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills.

Jacksonville elevated Tim Patrick from the practice squad Saturday and will opt to go with him as their No. 5 receiver ahead of Brown, who is a healthy inactive for the first time since Week 13. After joining the Jaguars on a one-year, $10 million deal in March, Brown was a disappointment during the regular season, finishing with a 20-227-1 receiving line on 37 targets while adding 30 yards on six carries over 14 games.