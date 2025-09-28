Brown (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Brown, who exited the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 3 after recording 23 snaps and two catches for seven yards on three targets, approached the contest listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. In his absence Sunday, Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Parker Washington are on track to lead the Jaguars' wideout corps versus San Francisco, with Washington (who saw 11 targets in Week 3) representing a lineup pivot for those scrambling for help at the WR position in Week 4.