Brown (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Brown suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Raiders, exiting shortly before Brian Thomas (DNP - ankle) suffered an injury of his own. The Jaguars then traded for Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday and got Tim Patrick (groin) back to full practice participation Wednesday, adding to the long list of potential starters at WR for Sunday's game against Houston. Much will depend on the health of Thomas and Brown.