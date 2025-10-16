Jaguars' Dyami Brown: Limited in practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Brown has now logged back-to-back limited practices in preparation for Week 7 action, meaning he may need to handle full reps during Friday's session in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Rams in London. He logged a trio of limited practices Week 6 before being cleared to suit up versus Seattle.
