Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Brown has now logged back-to-back limited practices in preparation for Week 7 action, meaning he may need to handle full reps during Friday's session in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Rams in London. He logged a trio of limited practices Week 6 before being cleared to suit up versus Seattle.

