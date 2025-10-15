Jaguars' Dyami Brown: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
It's presumably the same shoulder injury that Brown played through in Jacksonville's past two games (after missing Week 4). He has just 18 receiving yards on nine targets since returning to the lineup, perhaps leaving the door open for Parker Washington to get more snaps alongside Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter.
