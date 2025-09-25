Brown (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Brown exited this past Sunday's game against the Texans in the second half with a shoulder injury that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. Having said that, he was able to take part in some drills Thursday and appears to be trending in a positive direction. Friday's practice report will reveal if Brown has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at San Francisco.