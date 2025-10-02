Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Brown was limited in a pair of practices last week before he was inactive for Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers on Sunday, so he may need to upgrade to full participation in practice by the end of Week 5 prep to guarantee his availability for Monday's matchup with the Chiefs. Through his first three appearances of the season, Brown has accrued a 10-116-1 receiving line on 14 targets while adding 15 yards on three carries.