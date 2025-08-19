Brown (lower body) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Brown missed Sunday's preseason game at New Orleans because of stiffness in his lower body. With Travis Hunter (upper body) also banged up, the Jags turned to Parker Washington and Austin Trammell for first-team WR snaps alongside Brian Thomas. Brown's workload in the regular season will partially depend on how much the Jags want to use Hunter, and, to a lesser extent, Washington.