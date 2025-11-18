Brown failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers.

Brown played just 27 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share of the season. The 26-year-old wideout was targeted just once and held without a catch for the second straight week. Brown failed to take a step forward over the past two games despite both Brian Thomas (ankle) and Travis Hunter (knee) sidelined in those contests. The veteran should remain off the fantasy radar as the Jaguars head into a Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals.