Brown will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints.

The Jaguars will be playing most of their offensive starters outside of Brown and Travis Hunter (upper body). Brown played 10 snaps on offense in the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers, turning one carry into seven yards while not seeing target. The 2021 third-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Commanders, and he is slated as the WR3 behind Hunter and Brian Thomas.