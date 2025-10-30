Brown (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

A lingering shoulder injury limited Brown's practice snaps Wednesday, but his ability to log a full session Thursday puts him on track to play against the Raiders on Sunday, barring a setback. He has served in a rotational role at wide receiver this season but could see an uptick in snaps if either Brian Thomas (shoulder) or Travis Hunter (knee) are unable to play Week 9. Brown has 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 194 yards and one touchdown across six regular-season games.