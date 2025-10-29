Brown (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Brown has been working through a shoulder issue since sustaining the injury in Week 3 against the Texans. He'll continue to have his practice reps monitored to avoid aggravating the injury, and he'll likely be cleared to play against the Raiders on Sunday unless he suffers a setback. The 2021 third-rounder logged six catches (on 13 targets) for 78 yards and one carry for seven yards across his last three games.