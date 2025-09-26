Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday.

Brown was forced out of the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 3 after logging 23 snaps and two catches for seven yards on three targets. Overall, he's compiled a 10-116-1 line on 14 targets in three contests, a pace that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats while working in a WR corps that also includes Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Parker Washington.