Jaguars' Dyami Brown: Ruled out prior to overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Brown has been ruled out to begin overtime, while Brian Thomas (ankle) is questionable to return. Prior to exiting, Brown caught three of seven targets for 25 yards and rushed once for four yards. The Jaguars placed wide receiver Travis Hunter (knee) on injured reserve prior to the game, leaving Parker Washington as their top healthy option at the position.
