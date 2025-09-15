Brown secured five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Jacksonville's 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Brown finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Parker Washington (5-76-0 on five targets), outproducing both Brian Thomas (4-49-0 on 12 targets) and Travis Hunter (3-22-0 on six targets). While Thomas and Hunter remain in the top two spots on the depth chart, Brown has racked up over 50 yards in back-to-back weeks as the Jaguars adapt to new head coach Liam Coen's offensive scheme, and the former Commander could be a useful option for fantasy teams in need of a fill-in due to injuries or bye weeks. Brown will look to stay productive in Week 3 against the Texans.