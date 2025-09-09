Brown caught three of four targets for 52 yards and rushed twice for six yards during Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old worked as Jacksonville No. 3 wideout behind Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas and tied for third on the team in targets and receptions while finishing second in receiving yards. Brown joined the Jaguars on a one-year, $10 million deal in March after breaking out in the 2024 playoffs for the Commanders, and he should have a decent chance at a career year in 2025 after posting career highs with 30 receptions for 308 yards last season. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll have much fantasy relevance while operating as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver, however.