After a slow start to training camp, per John Shipley of SI.com, Brown has put together back-to-back good practices.

Per Shipley, Brown made a pair of explosive plays during Tuesday's session and then kept up his momentum Thursday, while "having the best day of any of the wide receivers and showing good chemistry" with starting QB Trevor Lawrence. As the coming campaign approaches, Brown is slated to play a key role in a wideout corps that is led by ascending second-year pro Brian Thomas and also includes WR/CB Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beyond that high-profile 1-2 punch, Brown is projected to work as the team's No. 3 option at wide receiver, a context that could land him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats, in particular if Hunter is eased into the offense to any degree as a rookie.