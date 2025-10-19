Brown caught two of four targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

The 25-year-old secured the longest reception of the game with a 39-yard catch during the third quarter but otherwise wasn't significantly involved in Jacksonville's passing game. Rookie Travis Hunter broke out with his first NFL touchdown and 100-yard game, while Brown was limited to exactly two catches for his third straight contest. Brown enters the Jaguars' Week 8 bye with 15 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown in six games.