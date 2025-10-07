default-cbs-image
Brown caught two of four targets for 15 yards in the Jaguars' win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Brown injured his shoulder in Week 3 and missed Week 4 but was able to return to the lineup Monday. He played 66 percent of the offensive snaps, which is a tick lower than he'd seen in the first two games of the season. Brown isn't a reliable fantasy starter in standard-sized leagues as the third or fourth receiver in Jacksonville. Brown has a 12-131-1 receiving line on 18 targets across four games.

