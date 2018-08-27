Jaguars' Eli Ankou: Back to practice Monday
Ankou (knee) is in line to return to practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Ankou's on the roster bubble after Jacksonville selected Taven Bryan in the first round of April's draft. He'll need to ball out in the preseason finale against the Buccaneers on Thursday in order to secure a spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.