Ankou (knee) sat out of Friday's practice, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Ankou played in a reserve role for the Jags' second-ranked defense in 2017, recording 15 tackles (eight solo) and 1.5 sacks in nine games while averaging less than 20 snaps per outing. When Jacksonville's defensive front is fully healthy, Ankou will be hard-pressed for snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories