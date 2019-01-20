Ankou had four tackles (two solo) in two games during 2018.

Ankou was saddled by a calf issue for a few weeks during the season, but he was a healthy scratch for most of the season. The 24-year-old could see a more involved role in 2019 should Malik Jackson or Marcell Dareus end up a cap casualty, but is unlikely to serve in more than a rotational role.