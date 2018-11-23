Ankou (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ankou has been dealing with the calf issue over the last couple weeks but was able to return to practice as a limited participant this week. The 24-year-old has not been active for a game this season, but if healthy Sunday could be needed with fellow defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (back) also questionable.

