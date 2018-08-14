Jaguars' Eli Ankou: Sidelined again Saturday
Ankou will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ankou is yet to return to practice since suffering the knee injury over week ago and will also be held out of the team's joint practices with the Vikings this week. Ankou should have his status updated again at the start of next week, but it doesn't look like the defensive lineman is close to making a return.
