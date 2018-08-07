Ankou (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Saints, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ankou has been absent from practice the last few days while he nurses a knee injury, so it's not too surprising to see him ruled out. When healthy this preseason, Ankou should get decent amount of snaps as a reserve, but he will likely struggle to see the field during the regular season.

