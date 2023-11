Cooks (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Zay Jones returning to Jacksonville's wide receiver corps Sunday, it's not a surprise that Cooks won't suit up in Week 11. The 25-year-old has appeared in four games for the Jaguars this season, playing a total of 52 snaps (39 offensive and 13 on special teams) and failing to record a single stat.