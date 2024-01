Cooks wasn't targeted during Sunday's 26-0 win over Carolina.

The rookie UDFA played a season-high 25 offensive snaps but didn't receive a look from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. Cooks had the first catches of his career Week 16 with three receptions for 38 yards, but his role in the offense is inconsistent at best, even with Zay Jones' (hamstring) availability up in the air.