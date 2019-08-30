Hood gained 71 yards on eight rushes, and caught two of three targets for 14 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Falcons.

The 23-year-old back out of North Carolina heated up as the preseason finale progressed, tearing off a 49-yard carry on his final carry to set up Jacksonville for its only touchdown of the contest -- a 16-yard Alex McGough run three plays later. Despite Hood's impressive outing, he faces an uphill battle to a roster spot with Alfred Blue, Ryquell Armstrong and Thomas Rawls all situated between him and starter Leonard Fournette on the depth chart.