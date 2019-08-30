Jaguars' Elijah Hood: Jags' top rusher against Atlanta
Hood gained 71 yards on eight rushes, and caught two of three targets for 14 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Falcons.
The 23-year-old back out of North Carolina heated up as the preseason finale progressed, tearing off a 49-yard carry on his final carry to set up Jacksonville for its only touchdown of the contest -- a 16-yard Alex McGough run three plays later. Despite Hood's impressive outing, he faces an uphill battle to a roster spot with Alfred Blue, Ryquell Armstrong and Thomas Rawls all situated between him and starter Leonard Fournette on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...