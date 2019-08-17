Hood signed a contract with the Jaguars on Saturday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Primary backup Alfred Blue picked up an ankle injury during the team's second preseason contest, joining Ryquell Armstead (head) as backs with multi-week injuries. As a result, Hood will slot in behind Thomas Rawls on the team's depth chart and could wind up receiving some work in the preseason should Blue or Armstead continue to miss time.

