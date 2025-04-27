The Jaguars signed Ogbah to a one-year deal Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ogbah will head to Jacksonville after spending the past five seasons in Miami, where he racked up a combined 29.0 sacks. The 31-year-old could add value as a rotational pass rusher behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker during the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Five sacks in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Sacks DTR in Week 17 victory•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Past biceps issue•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Limited to open week•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Won't play vs. Indianapolis•
-
Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah: Records second sack in win•