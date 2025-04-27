Now Playing

The Jaguars signed Ogbah to a one-year deal Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogbah will head to Jacksonville after spending the past five seasons in Miami, where he racked up a combined 29.0 sacks. The 31-year-old could add value as a rotational pass rusher behind starters Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker during the 2025 campaign.

