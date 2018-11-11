Flowers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Flowers exited Sunday's tilt against the Colts during the second half. With center Brandon Linder (knee) also questionable to return, the Jaguars could remain without two starting offensive lineman for the remainder of the Week 10 contest.

