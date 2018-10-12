Jaguars' Ereck Flowers: Signs with Jags
Flowers signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday.
Flowers cleared waivers earlier this week after being waived by the Giants. The 2015 first-round pick could find himself in a starting role with starting left tackle Josh Wells (groin) placed on injured reserve, but Josh Walker is likely to fill in while Flowers gets his bearings with his new team.
